Children's Museum announces July offerings

The Children's Museum of Acadiana has announced its July Summer of Play Schedule.

The list includes local performers, authors, and presentations that aim to "ignite the imaginations of families throughout Acadiana. This captivating series of events is designed to encourage families to step out, engage, and explore the vibrant downtown area and the rich culture of Acadiana," a release states.

From musicians to interactive storytelling sessions, the Summer of Play Schedule includes events curated to showcase the talent and creativity in this community.

"We're excited to present the Summer of Play Schedule, bringing together exceptional local talent who will inspire and entertain our young visitors," said Rachael Gary, Program Manager of the Children's Museum of Acadiana.

Here's the schedule:



Saturday, July 1 - 10 am - Family Dance Class with Basin Arts

Saturday, July 1 - 3 pm - StoryTime with Ms. Frizzle

Friday, July 7 - 11 am - StoryTime with Taylor Curry "Rise & Shine, Sweet Child"

"Rise & Shine, Sweet Child" Saturday, July 8 - 11 am - Princess Character StoryTime by CYT

Tuesday, July 11 - 11 am - Toddler Music class with Mrs. Racahel

Wednesday, July 12 - 11 am - Acadiana Animal Aide Presentation - Puppy Safety and Care

Presentation - Puppy Safety and Care Friday, July 14 - 11 am - Breathe & Move : Creative Movement with Kelsey Billiot

: Creative Movement with Kelsey Billiot Saturday, July 15 - 11 am - Poisson Rouge - French Band Trio

Sunday, July 16 - 3 pm - Space & Star Wars Presentation with Star Wars characters

Presentation with Star Wars characters Thursday, July 20 - 3 pm - Stuffee Healthy Me presentation

Saturday, July 22 - 11 am and 12 pm - Animal StoryTime with SchoolHouse Safari

Wednesday, July 26 - 11 am - StoryTime with Erin Rovin "It's Hot in Louisiana & It's Raining in Louisiana"

"It's Hot in Louisiana & It's Raining in Louisiana" Friday, July 28 - 11 am - Toddler Music Class with Ms. Rachael

Saturday, July 29 - StoryTime with Alysson Bourque "AlyCat Book Series"

"AlyCat Book Series" Sunday, July 30 - 1 pm - Cox STEAM Kids Sundays

In addition to bands like Poisson Rouge, the Children's Museum of Acadiana "will welcome local authors to delight young readers with enchanting tales, sparking their imagination and love for reading. These interactive storytelling sessions will transport children to whimsical worlds of adventure, friendship, and valuable life lessons," the release states.

"We believe play and exploration are essential for a child's development. Through our Summer of Play Schedule, we aim to create a safe and stimulating environment where children can learn, grow, and connect with the vibrant community around them," added Lore Linton, Interim Executive Director of the Children's Museum of Acadiana. "This summer, we invite families to join us in downtown Lafayette and discover the wonders of Acadiana through engaging and immersive experiences."

Families can also participate in the Daily Discoveries STEAM program, sponsored by The William C. Schumacher Foundation. This hands-on educational program challenges young minds with engaging activities focused on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, fostering a love for learning and exploration, the release states.

For more information on the Summer of Play Schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit the Children's Museum of Acadiana's official website at cmalaf.org