Celebrating Independence Day: Events scheduled across Acadiana

An old tradition was back in force this morning, when the firefighters' water fight happened in Erath.

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, there are many other July 4 celebrations planned for today.

Here's a list:

ACADIA PARISH

Fallen Officers Memorial

On July 4, the Fallen Officers Memorial will be in Church Point. This tour is going across the United States where officers have paid the ultimate sacrifice and been lost in the line of duty. The memorial will arrive in Church Point around noon and will stay until around 2 p.m. at the Depot on Thibodeaux St. Church Point PD asks residents to come out and pay tribute to all fallen soldiers, but also Capt. Kevin Trahan, who will be honored in the memorial.

EVANGELINE PARISH

JULY 2ND - JULY 4TH

Mardi Gras in July

The Cazan Center in Mamou is hosting Mardi Gras in July, a free three-day event celebrating independence, Cajun culture, and the end of COVID-19 restrictions. Festivities kick off at 5:00 on Friday, July 2. There will be an art market, vendors, food, music, and more. Read more about the event here.

IBERIA PARISH

The New Iberia Fourth of July parade isn't happening this year, but the Honor Guard ceremony along with harmony of patriotic music is still set to take place at 6 p.m. in Bouligny Plaza.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

JULY 4TH

Uncle Sam's Jam

Uncle Sam’s Jam is a free-entry, family-friendly event held in Parc International from 5-9 pm, featuring live music by Julian Primeaux and tunes by DJ RV. Kids activities will also be on-site. Ice chests are asked to be kept at home, as there will be food, beverages, and a cash bar on site. The night will conclude with a Blue Monday Mission Fireworks Special, followed by a firework display.

Along with celebrating, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana and the Acadiana Veteran Alliance. Donations are also welcome at the entrance tent. Over the past few years, Uncle Sam’s Jam presented by Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors LLC was typically celebrated on July 3rd, but this year, Uncle Sam’s Jam takes place on July 4th.

For more information, follow Uncle Sam’s Jam’s Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/events/1879394862258945. Should you have any further questions regarding Uncle Sam’s Jam or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor for Uncle Sam’s Jam, contact Maaike Erents at maaike@socialentertainment.net.

The City of Broussard Fireworks Show

Broussard will hold their 16th Annual Fireworks Show happening over the St. Julien Park on Sunday, July 4th. Gates open at 5:30 pm and includes activities for the kids, a DJ, and live music.

The Fireworks Show will begin at 9 pm. The Broussard Chamber's Facebook Page to will provide a live-stream of the fireworks show for those who can't make it out to the event.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

July 4TH

The inaugural 4th of July Party at the Yambilee building and AG Arena. The event is being held July 4, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Fireworks begin at dusk. there will be hotdogs and drinks and live music.

The event is free to the public.

The City of Eunice will once again host its annual July 4th Fireworks Sunday, July 4th at 9:00 PM at the Eunice Recreation Complex at 461 Sittig Road.

VERMILION PARISH

Erath 4th of July Celebration

The Annual 4th of July Festival in Erath is back this year. This year the festival will take place from June 30 - July 4. It will feature carnival rides, food, live entertainment, and a fireworks display. Further details on the festival are expected to be announced soon. Last year the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents were still able to enjoy a fireworks display. To keep up with the latest information and details, follow Erath 4th of July's Facebook page.

