Child struck and killed by SUV in Lake Charles

An 11-year-old boy died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car near Claude Hebert Road.

Deputies were called to the area around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, and they found the driver of a small SUV on the road had hit the boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the fatality is still under investigation; it is unknown at this time if the pedestrian was walking in the lane of travel. In accordance with Louisiana state law, standard toxicology testing was performed on the driver, although impairment is not suspected.

CPSO Sr. Cpl. Travis Carroll is the lead investigator on this case.