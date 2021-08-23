Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana announces new CEO

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana (BGCA) announced Monday that Rhyan Wheeler has been named Chief Executive Officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

As Chief Executive Officer, Wheeler is responsible for leading the organization to carry out the Boys & Girls Clubs mission in the six current locations and grow the reach to serve more youth in need. Her role will include providing leadership and direction in overseeing strategic planning and resource development for the organization, in support of organizational mission and goals

Wheeler has served as Vice President of Boys & Girls Clubs in Acadiana over the past three years, overseeing fundraising and marketing in St. Landry, Iberia, Vermilion, Calcasieu, and Lafayette parishes. In her current role, she is responsible for managing a $1.8 million budget and has been an integral part of expansion into two new regions.

Wheeler is eager to begin her new role, stating, “I am honored to have been given such great responsibility. We have an engaged board and dedicated team, doing amazing work for the children who need us most. I can’t wait to get started.”

Over the last eight weeks, a selection committee was created to lead the CEO search process for the organization. Ben Lognion, Chairman of the Board, states, “On behalf of the Corporate Board of Directors, we are excited to continue working with Rhyan in her new position and look forward to continued growth throughout South Louisiana.”

Wheeler is replacing Missy Bienvenu Andrade, who was recently tapped to lead the efforts of a newly formed statewide entity, Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana, which will focus on broader fundraising and advocacy for all Clubs in the state. “Rhyan has the right skills and expertise to lead Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana to new heights and I could not be more excited to continue supporting her and the BGC Acadiana team in my new role.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana will be searching for a new Director of Resource Development in the coming weeks. Wheeler will begin her role September 1.

