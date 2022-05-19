Book donations help build libraries for Acadiana barber shops

In celebration of National Barber Mental Health Awareness Day, The Family Tree Healthy Start Program is donating children's libraries to barbershops in Lafayette and surrounding areas.

The initiative is a push to increase early literacy, keep children reading and encourage parents to interact with their children — but to let them do that in a space that's familiar, and on their own terms, according to a spokesperson for The Family Tree.

"A lot of young boys of color form their identities in barbershops and they have father figures sometimes in their barbers, as they're forming their identity, books can be part of that," said Marie Collins, Executive Director of The Family Tree. By connecting books and reading to a male-centered space and involving male role models in boys' early reading experiences, boys of color are better able to connect with books and literature."

The barbershops receiving libraries are:

Executive Cuts

5356 Resweber Hwy. St. Martinville

337-349-7067

Marlo's Barbershop

734 Lombard St. New Iberia

337-577-3448

Fertile Grounds Beauty and Barbershop

305 Church St. Youngsville

337-450-8505

Presidential Kutz Barbershop

2429 W. Congress St. Lafayette

337-484-3208

Robert's Ultimate Cuts

719 S. Magnolia St. Lafayette

337-234-7660

DJ Kutz

101 Knight St. St. Martinville

337-342-7198

Da Woss Ness Barbershop and Beauty Shop

612 W. Congress St. Lafayette

337-347-1749

Holliwood Cutz

315 W. Landry St. Opelousas

337-739-5658

In & Out Cutz

1803 W. Landry St. Opelousas

337-351-2442

Krazy Fades Barbershop

1200 6th St. Mamou

337-351-8275

Immaculate Cuts

1210 Jane St. New Iberia

337-335-9702

For more information about The Family Tree, visit www.acadianafamilytree.org.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel