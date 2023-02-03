Blacklist policy for Kias and Hyundais in effect

Insurance agents in Louisiana, among other states, are told to not accept new insurance policies with 2015-2021 models of Kias and Hyundais because they pose too high of a theft risk.

These model cars are stolen or broken into at twice the rate of other vehicles in the auto industry. State Farm and Progressive employees were sent a list of specific years and makes.

Kias and Hydunais between the years 2015-2021, lack an engine immobilizer anti-theft system. Without this, it is easier for the vehicles to be broken into.

Michael Smith, 37, a local State Farm agent, tells KATC that the policy was implemented because, "It's obviously gotten the attention of State Farm, a lot of of these vehicles were being stolen".

What is an engine immobilizer? Smith says, "An electronic immobilizer is something that helps save the vehicle from being broken into, but without it, you have a higher incident of theft".

To prevent being a victim of car theft, check out the National Insurance Crime Bureau webpage for tips: https://www.nicb.org/prevent-fraud-theft/prevent-auto-theft

Below is the list of vehicles that lacked the immobilizer system and are being restricted from new insurance polices:

2015-2021 Hyundai Accent

2015-2021 Hyundai Elantra

2015-2021 Hyundai Kona

2015-2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015-2021 Hyundai Tuscon

2015-2021 Hyundai Veloster

2015-2021 Kia Forte

2015-2021 Kia Optima (4-door and hybrid models)

2015-2021 Kia Rio

2015-2021 Kia Sedona

2015-2021 Kia Sorento

2015-2021 Kia Soul

2015-2021 Kia Sportage