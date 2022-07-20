Best Friends Society helping local shelters by covering adoption costs

Best Friends Animal Society is teaming up with area animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions this weekend.

Best Friends, a national animal welfare organization, is working with shelters in Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The organization is paying the shelter up to $50 for each cat and $100 for each dog adopted.

Summer months are the highest intake months for local shelters and shelters across the country, particularly in July, and also when pet adoptions decrease. Kennels are full at all three shelters.

The supervisor of the Lafayette Parish shelter, Shelley Delahoussaye, said this year is worse than past years.

“In my conversations with shelters in our area and across the country, we’ve discussed the why. In 2020 when many people worked from home, rates of adoption and fostering animals were high which decreased in 2021. This year, remote work has declined even more," she said.

Recent data released by BFAS showed in 2021, U.S. shelters saw an 8.1 percent increase in animal intakes and fewer adoptions.

"Following the immense success of our National Adoption Weekend in May, which resulted in 4,529 lives saved, we couldn’t wait to have a second National Adoption Weekend as soon as possible,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

“Adopting saves two lives – the pet you adopt and opens a spot for other animals. We are happy to join forces with other shelters in Acadiana to clear as many kennels as possible and help people who may not have the financial means to adopt," said Andrea Mire, coordinator of the St. Martin Shelter.

Anyone not ready to commit to adoption can foster a cat or dog to provide the pet a temporary home and relieve area shelters.

Here are the shelters participating, and the days/hours they'll be open:

Lafayette Animal Control and Care Center

410 Dugas Road

Friday: 8 a.m-4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Martin Parish Animal Services. St. Martinville

1104 Industrial Park Dt.

St. Martinville, LA 70582

337-364-1220

Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Animal Aid Vermilion Area

11303 Pioneer Rd., Kaplan

337-643-3160

By appointment only on Friday Email: Animalaidvermilion@gmail.com

In-person hours on Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.