Banquet celebrates Acadiana nurses

Nurses in Acadiana received a little extra love Friday from the Louisiana State Nurses Association.

The 21st Annual Acadiana Celebrates Nursing Banquet at the Hilton Doubletree in Lafayette.

25 nurses from the area were recognized for their contributions to the nursing profession.

Organizers say their hard work was especially important amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It certainly has been a highlight year for nurses," explained Elsie Meaux, Louisiana State Nurses Association District 4 president. "We had to postpone this event twice last year, so these are actually the nurses chosen last year. We just wanted to make sure we honored them correctly."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel