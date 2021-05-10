Alexandria man wanted in connection with homicide in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for an Alexandria man in connection with a homicide that took place Friday at a local gun shop.

According to Sheriff Mark Wood, detectives have recovered a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, bearing LA license 468EKO, believed to have been used in the homicide at Liberty Arsenal on Friday, May 7.

RPSO says that Ramonte Lamar Jackson, 23, of Alexandria, is wanted for one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder in connection with the homicide.

RPSO says that on Monday, deputies were involved in a pursuit, which ended at I-49 south at the Broadway exit, of another person of interest in the homicide investigation who is now in custody.

RPSO says that Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous, and that investigation is on going.

