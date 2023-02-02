African American Heritage Foundation hosts Black History Month Kickoff

Black History Month is now underway.

Today the African American Heritage Foundation held a kickoff event, Moments in Lafayette Black History, with a goal of honoring the City's history.

The foundation is also hosting a gala on February 25 followed by a parade on the 26.

This year's theme is Let Freedom Ring: Black History, A Heritage of Unshakeable Faith.

Pearly Alfred, Volunteer with the African American Heritage foundation, tells KATC, "we want to show the accomplishments and the success of local African- American citizens here in Lafayette. We are so blessed. We have a wealth of information, here in Lafayette that has gone untold. And that is what we are trying to present during Black History Month."