Advocate: Most polled in Acadiana disagree with abortion ruling

Our media partners at The Advocate report that in Acadiana, where large chunk of the population is Catholic and votes conservatively, Power Poll respondents had this to say this week: the U.S. Supreme Court got it wrong.

More than half of the respondents in this month's Acadiana Power Poll indicated they were opposed the high court’s decision last week in a 6-3 vote to overrule the Roe v. Wade decision and end a woman's constitutional right to an abortion in a ruling in a Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Advocate reports.

The Dobbs decision allows states to make their own laws regarding abortion, almost 50 years after the court decided that a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion.

The newspaper reports that this month’s poll focused on the ground-shifting decision, upending the decision made nearly 50 years earlier, and their feelings about the court and other issues surrounding the decision.

When asked "What was your reaction to the ruling?" poll respondents responded like this:



42% said they were strongly opposed.

27% said they strongly supported it.

13% said they were somewhat opposed tio it.

13% said they could see both sides of the issue.

4% said they somewhat supported it.

