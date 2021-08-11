Adjust your commute, school zones are back in effect

Starting this week, you can expect to see more school buses and cars on the road, especially in the morning.

"In these times with COVID people do not want to put their kids on the bus so there's more vehicle traffic than there would normally be," says Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

This means leave early or be late because, unless you want a ticket, you won't be able to speed around a car line or crosswalk.

"The speed limits are reduced a lot in school zones. Those school zones are reduced a lot in Lafayette Parish. And they don't need to be talking on the phones, they need to be paying attention to what's going on in front of them," says Boudreaux.

Fines in school zones typically run about 150 to 200 dollars more than you'd pay for a speeding ticket.

The same goes if you don't yield when a school bus has stop signs out.

"Most of the school buses are equipped with cameras that catch the violation and it catches the license plate number so we're able to go issue a citation at a later time," says Boudreaux.

Even if there is nobody in a school crosswalk, slow down enough that you could stop if you had to.

