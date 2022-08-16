ADA and local healthcare host free Lafayette eye exam event for the uninsured

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is teaming up with VSP Vision Care and Ochsner Health to provide an educational health fair and access to critical care.

The VSP of Hope mobile clinics were on-site at Ochsner Lafayette General Community Health Center, located at 1317 Jefferson St., offering free dilated eye exams and eye wear in lieu of August being National Eye Exam month.

Lafayette Parish has a diabetes rate that is on the rise and Louisiana has one of the highest rates of newly diagnosed diabetes in adults. The leading cause of blindness in American adults is diabetes- related eye disease.

According to the National Eye Institute, "diabetic retinopathy is the most common diabetic eye disease and a leading cause of blindness in American adults."

The number of individuals with diabetic retinopathy is predicted to increase by nearly 50% to over 11 million people by 2030.

The free Lafayette event took place today (8/16) from 8am to 4pm and also offered eye exam gift certificates to the unisured.

Ochsner diabetes educators will offer education and resources at the same location tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17th from 8am to 4pm.

The VSP Vision Board member and volunteer optometrist Dr. Jarrett Johnson said:

“Ninety-five percent of diabetes-related eye disease is preventable with regular eye care. It is critical that all people living with diabetes receive access to care and resources, especially those in communities who face barriers in access. The VSP Eyes of Hope mobile clinics allows us to bring eye exams directly to the people who need it most. Together, with the ADA, we will raise awareness and empower the community with the tools they need to manage their diabetes and protect their vision.”

Each participant will receive:



Dilated eye exam

Prescription glasses, if needed

SunglassesDiabetes and eye health resources

Walmart gift card

Registration is required in advance for an appointment at the event most conveniently by calling Ochsner Health Diabetes Care and Education Center at 504-842-0075 or 1-844-988-0075.

For more information on the diabetes initiative, visit the ADA website here.