UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m., DOTD says I-10 East remains closed at Mile Marker 148 due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at LA 77 (Grosse Tete) and at I-49 (Lafayette).

Congestion at LA 77 has reached three miles and congestion at I-49 has reached two miles.

At 9:30 p.m., DOTD tweeted that the road was closed for vehicle recovery, meaning clean-up of the accident has begun.