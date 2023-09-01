Acadiana's Second Harvest Food Bank responds to victims of Hurricane Idalia

ACADIANA, La. — Workers from Acadiana's Second Harvest Food Bank are going the extra mile to help those affected by Hurricane Idalia in Florida.

Second Harvest says while donations are still making their way to Florida, volunteers are always welcome to help combat food insecurity by dropping off non-perishable food items at the warehouse on Pinhook Road.

"We've used everything from tuna, chicken, canned tuna, canned chicken, pop tarts, cans of proteins, different snacks and fruits, things that can be easily prepared," said Paul Scelfo, Chief Regional Officer of Second Harvest Food Bank.

The warehouse can be found at 215 E Pinhook Road. It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 4 pm.