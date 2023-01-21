Acadiana's newest residential facility aims to help women and children

The Extra Mile was founded in 1991 as a private non-profit to serve the office of mental health community. At which time, primarily servicing clients of the Office of Behavioral Health, Office of Addictive Disorders, and Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities.

Over time, The Extra Mile Region IV also began providing services to the Department of Children and Family Services. The Extra Mile has consistently served these clients, and assess the community for needs, and creates programs to fill in gaps in needed services, such as AVEC Les Enfants.

For the first time, Acadiana now has a residential facility for pregnant women and women with young, dependent children, authentically named Meredith's Place. The touching meaning behind the name of Meredith's Place stems from a tragic story.

Meredith Lindsay Street, beloved mother, daughter, sister and more's namesake is the inspiration behind Meredith's Place. Breaux Bridge native, Meredith struggled with the cycles of addiction during her lifetime.

On July 17, 2007, Meredith died from a drug overdose, leaving behind her two-year-old son. Meredith's untimely passing was just months shy of graduating from UL Lafayette with a business degree.

In her honor, Meredith's loved ones sought to prevent future overdose deaths by donating to the organization. Her family wanted to help make it possible for other mother's to have a safe place for their addiction recovery.

Meredith's Place opened in December 2022 and is currently housing seven clients with a maximum capacity of 17 clients.

The purpose of Meredith's Place is to provide treatment and recovery services, collaborations and community resources necessary for women with substance use disorders and their children to maintain a lifestyle free from the harmful effects of addiction.

The impact of Meredith's Place on the community is exponential and proves to be a catalyst for change. The new residential facility allows mothers and their children to receive services and care while remaining together.

Executive Director of The Extra Mile Region IV, George Mills tells KATC about the new facility and its impact on the community.

If you or a loved one are in need of services, or if you would like to donate goods or services to the The Extra Mile Region IV and Meredith's Place, please visit their website by clicking here.

Executive Director George Mills can be reached at (337) 237-2090 or at email address george.mills@theextramileregioniv.com.