Acadiana Poboy Festival returns in April

The Acadiana Po-Boy Festival returns to Parc Sans Souci in April.

The Acadiana Po-Boy Festival presented by Tony Chachere’s is set for April 1 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Parc San Souci in Downtown Lafayette. The free, family-friendly event features samples from more than 20 poboy vendors, available for $3 each. There also will be local music, pop-up shops and activities for kids.

Awards are given for the best sandwiches, with a People's Choice and a Judges' Choice competition.

More information is available at www.socialentertainment.net, or on the Acadiana Po-Boy Festival Facebook and Instagram.

If you are interested in being a local pop-up vendor or sponsor at the Acadiana Po-Boy Festival, please contact Gus at Britlyn@socialentertainment.net.