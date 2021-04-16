Acadiana Planning Commission urges Louisiana Legislature to expand broadband infrastructure

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Acadiana Planning Commission is asking the Louisiana Legislature to increase funding spent on broadband infrastructure in the region and across the state.

According to APC, several bills in the legislature hae implications on broadband funding coming to the state, and they would like government funding spent on broadband to be lasting with investments in a minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps.

APC says it is asking for a "Fiber-to-the-Home" network across Acadiana.

The commission also sent a letter Thursday, signed by each of the parish presidents in Acadiana, to Gov. John Bel Edwards and other members of the legislature about expanding affordable, high-speed broadband infrastructure in the rural towns and communities throughout the region.

