Acadiana organizations awarded Hurricane Mitigation Grants in March

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has awarded more than $65,000 in Hurricane Mitigation Grants to twelve organizations affected by the 2020 hurricanes.

Among the organizations were five in Acadiana.

The grants were awarded in March of this year with the support of the National Endowment for the Humanities and BHP.

A total of $68,200 in Hurricane Mitigation Grants were given to cultural institutions in areas affected by Hurricanes Laura, Delta and/or Zeta in 2020.

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities says that the mitigation grants will provide funds for facility repairs, facility risk assessments, continuity of operation plans, staff training on planning/mitigation strategies, preservation and digitization of materials, purchase of basic hazard mitigation resources or other actions that can mitigate the effects of past or future natural disaster damage.

Grants in Calcasieu, East Carroll, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Ouachita, Rapides, St. Charles, St. Landry and Vermilion Parishes were made possible by the NEH.

Grants in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes were made possible by BHP.

Acadian Heritage and Culture Foundation, Inc.

Vermilion

$5,900

Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Lafourche Parish

$7,000

Chennault Aviation & Military Museum

Ouachita Parish

$5,000

East Carroll Parish Library

East Carroll Parish

$6,103

Imperial Calcasieu Museum

Calcasieu

$7,000

Jefferson Davis Parish Library

Jefferson Davis

$5,620

NUNU Arts and Culture Collective

St. Landry Parish

$5,000

Regional Military Museum Foundation

Terrebonne Parish

$7,000

River Road Historical Society (Destrehan Plantation)

St. Charles Parish

$5,616

Southern Forest Heritage Museum

Rapides

$2,961

Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society/Southdown Museum

Terrebonne Parish

$4,200

Vermilionville Living History Museum Foundation, Inc.

Lafayette Parish

$6,800

