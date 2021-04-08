Acadiana organizations awarded Hurricane Mitigation Grants in March

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has awarded more than $65,000 in Hurricane Mitigation Grants to twelve organizations affected by the 2020 hurricanes.
Among the organizations were five in Acadiana.
The grants were awarded in March of this year with the support of the National Endowment for the Humanities and BHP.
A total of $68,200 in Hurricane Mitigation Grants were given to cultural institutions in areas affected by Hurricanes Laura, Delta and/or Zeta in 2020.
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities says that the mitigation grants will provide funds for facility repairs, facility risk assessments, continuity of operation plans, staff training on planning/mitigation strategies, preservation and digitization of materials, purchase of basic hazard mitigation resources or other actions that can mitigate the effects of past or future natural disaster damage.
Grants in Calcasieu, East Carroll, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Ouachita, Rapides, St. Charles, St. Landry and Vermilion Parishes were made possible by the NEH.
Grants in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes were made possible by BHP.
Acadian Heritage and Culture Foundation, Inc.
Vermilion
$5,900
Bayou Country Children’s Museum
Lafourche Parish
$7,000
Chennault Aviation & Military Museum
Ouachita Parish
$5,000
East Carroll Parish Library
East Carroll Parish
$6,103
Imperial Calcasieu Museum
Calcasieu
$7,000
Jefferson Davis Parish Library
Jefferson Davis
$5,620
NUNU Arts and Culture Collective
St. Landry Parish
$5,000
Regional Military Museum Foundation
Terrebonne Parish
$7,000
River Road Historical Society (Destrehan Plantation)
St. Charles Parish
$5,616
Southern Forest Heritage Museum
Rapides
$2,961
Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society/Southdown Museum
Terrebonne Parish
$4,200
Vermilionville Living History Museum Foundation, Inc.
Lafayette Parish
$6,800
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers