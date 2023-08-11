Watch Now
Acadiana Office of Public Health to host back to school hygiene drive

Supply chain issues and inflation are creating challenges in finding menstrual hygiene products, specifically tampons.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 10:13:28-04

The Office of Public Health Region 4 (Acadiana), in partnership with Healthy Iberia Coalition and Healthy Vermilion Coalitionis holding a Back to School Hygiene Drive. In this first-of-its-kind event, organizers are asking the Acadiana community to collect basic hygiene items for distribution to local middle schools.

Middle school can be a very difficult time for students and many families are facing economic challenges. Items collected will be delivered to middle schools throughout Acadiana and shared with students when there is a personal hygiene need during the school day. The goal is to reduce anxiety and improve self-esteem and lead to a more effective educational process.

ITEMS REQUESTED

New and unused items are listed below

  • Menstrual products (pads & tampons)
  • Bars of soap
  • Body wash
  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste
  • Facial cleanser
  • Body wipes/baby wipes
  • Shampoo/conditioner
  • Lotion
  • Deodorant
  • Hair Comb/brush

Please do not donate opened items or razors. We are also unable to accept cash/monetary donations.

When: August 15 - September 15

Where:

  • Iberia Parish Health Unit: 715B Weldon St., New Iberia
  • Iberia Parish Libraries: Main Branch, St. Peter Branch, Parkview Branch, Coteau Branch, Jeanerette Branch
  • Vermilion Parish Health Unit: 2501 Charity St., Abbeville
  • Vermilion Parish Libraries: Abbeville Branch, Kaplan Branch
  • Christian Service Center: 7071 Chevis St., Abbeville

Send questions to Juleah.Joseph@la.gov or call Susan Royer at 337-262-5311.

