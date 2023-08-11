Acadiana Office of Public Health to host back to school hygiene drive

The Office of Public Health Region 4 (Acadiana), in partnership with Healthy Iberia Coalition and Healthy Vermilion Coalition, is holding a Back to School Hygiene Drive. In this first-of-its-kind event, organizers are asking the Acadiana community to collect basic hygiene items for distribution to local middle schools.
Middle school can be a very difficult time for students and many families are facing economic challenges. Items collected will be delivered to middle schools throughout Acadiana and shared with students when there is a personal hygiene need during the school day. The goal is to reduce anxiety and improve self-esteem and lead to a more effective educational process.
ITEMS REQUESTED
New and unused items are listed below
- Menstrual products (pads & tampons)
- Bars of soap
- Body wash
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Facial cleanser
- Body wipes/baby wipes
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Lotion
- Deodorant
- Hair Comb/brush
Please do not donate opened items or razors. We are also unable to accept cash/monetary donations.
When: August 15 - September 15
Where:
- Iberia Parish Health Unit: 715B Weldon St., New Iberia
- Iberia Parish Libraries: Main Branch, St. Peter Branch, Parkview Branch, Coteau Branch, Jeanerette Branch
- Vermilion Parish Health Unit: 2501 Charity St., Abbeville
- Vermilion Parish Libraries: Abbeville Branch, Kaplan Branch
- Christian Service Center: 7071 Chevis St., Abbeville
Send questions to Juleah.Joseph@la.gov or call Susan Royer at 337-262-5311.