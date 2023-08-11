Acadiana Office of Public Health to host back to school hygiene drive

The Office of Public Health Region 4 (Acadiana), in partnership with Healthy Iberia Coalition and Healthy Vermilion Coalition, is holding a Back to School Hygiene Drive. In this first-of-its-kind event, organizers are asking the Acadiana community to collect basic hygiene items for distribution to local middle schools.

Middle school can be a very difficult time for students and many families are facing economic challenges. Items collected will be delivered to middle schools throughout Acadiana and shared with students when there is a personal hygiene need during the school day. The goal is to reduce anxiety and improve self-esteem and lead to a more effective educational process.

ITEMS REQUESTED

New and unused items are listed below



Menstrual products (pads & tampons)

Bars of soap

Body wash

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Facial cleanser

Body wipes/baby wipes

Shampoo/conditioner

Lotion

Deodorant

Hair Comb/brush

Please do not donate opened items or razors. We are also unable to accept cash/monetary donations.

When: August 15 - September 15

Where:



Iberia Parish Health Unit: 715B Weldon St., New Iberia

Iberia Parish Libraries: Main Branch, St. Peter Branch, Parkview Branch, Coteau Branch, Jeanerette Branch

Vermilion Parish Health Unit: 2501 Charity St., Abbeville

Vermilion Parish Libraries: Abbeville Branch, Kaplan Branch

Christian Service Center: 7071 Chevis St., Abbeville

Send questions to Juleah.Joseph@la.gov or call Susan Royer at 337-262-5311.