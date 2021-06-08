Acadiana Master Naturalists set annual membership meeting

The Acadiana Master Naturalists will hold their annual membership meeting on Monday June 21 at 5:30pm at the West Regional Branch of the Lafayette Public Library in Scott.

All Master Naturalist alumni and anyone interested in the Acadiana Master Naturalist program are invited.

The 6-month program will begin in January 2022. It is a set of field-based workshops designed to introduce you to the flora and fauna of our region. Applications for the 20-person class will open this fall. If you are interested in learning more about our natural world, come to the Annual meeting June 21 or visit acadianamasternaturalist.org.

For additional information, please contact Kyle Patton at 337-291-8448 or acadianamasternaturalist@gmail.com

