Acadiana area gets $93,000 in humanities grants

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, with the support of the state of Louisiana, has issued $457,000 in grant funds to museums, libraries, historic sites, and other entities.

Eleven organizations in southwest Louisiana received general operating support grants from the Louisiana Culture Care Fund or Strategic Partnership grants, for a total of $93,000 awarded in the region.

The full list of organizations receiving LCCF grants can be found here.

Acadiana Center for the Arts

Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Parish

$15,000

Brimstone Historical Society

Sulphur, LA

Calcasieu Parish

$5,000

Imperial Calcasieu Museum

Lake Charles, LA

Calcasieu Parish

$10,000

Lafayette Museum Association

Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Parish

$10,000

Louisiana Military Museum

Abbeville, LA

Vermilion Parish

$5,000

New Iberia Museum Foundation (dba Bayou Teche Museum)

New Iberia, LA

Iberia Parish

$10,000

Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center

Opelousas, LA

St. Landry Parish

$5,000

Saint Luc French Immersion and Cultural Campus

Arnaudville, LA

St. Landry Parish

$5,000

Shadows-on-the-Teche

New Iberia, LA

Iberia Parish

$10,000

Zigler Art Museum Foundation

Jennings, LA

Jefferson Davis Parish

$10,000

Strategic Partnership grant recipient:

Banners at McNeese State University

Calcasieu Parish

$8,000