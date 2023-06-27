Watch Now
Acadiana area gets $93,000 in humanities grants

Acadiana Center for the Arts
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 27, 2023
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, with the support of the state of Louisiana, has issued $457,000 in grant funds to museums, libraries, historic sites, and other entities.

Eleven organizations in southwest Louisiana received general operating support grants from the Louisiana Culture Care Fund or Strategic Partnership grants, for a total of $93,000 awarded in the region.

The full list of organizations receiving LCCF grants can be found here.

Acadiana Center for the Arts
Lafayette, LA 
Lafayette Parish 
$15,000

Brimstone Historical Society
Sulphur, LA 
Calcasieu Parish 
$5,000

Imperial Calcasieu Museum
Lake Charles, LA 
Calcasieu Parish 
$10,000 

Lafayette Museum Association
Lafayette, LA 
Lafayette Parish 
$10,000

Louisiana Military Museum
Abbeville, LA 
Vermilion Parish 
$5,000

New Iberia Museum Foundation (dba Bayou Teche Museum) 
New Iberia, LA 
Iberia Parish 
$10,000

Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center
Opelousas, LA 
St. Landry Parish 
$5,000

Saint Luc French Immersion and Cultural Campus
Arnaudville, LA 
St. Landry Parish 
$5,000

Shadows-on-the-Teche
New Iberia, LA 
Iberia Parish 
$10,000

Zigler Art Museum Foundation
Jennings, LA 
Jefferson Davis Parish 
$10,000

Strategic Partnership grant recipient:

Banners at McNeese State University
Calcasieu Parish
$8,000

