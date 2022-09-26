Acadian Ambulance deploys 22 crew members to assist Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Acadian Ambulance deployed 10 ambulance with 22 crew members to a staging area in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations, C. Randall Mann told KATC, Acadian Ambulance deployed crews to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Michael in 2018. Since that deployment, the Florida Department of Health has called on Acadian to assist with several incidents.

Early Monday morning, Acadian Ambulance deployed ten ambulances (6 -Critical Care Transports; 2 - Advanced Life Support and 2 - Basic Life Support units) and a maintenance support vehicle to a staging area in Pensacola. The 22 Acadian crew members will assist with facility evacuations, storm response and facility repatriations. They will be under the direction of the Florida Department of Health and deployed throughout the state as needed.

The strike team response and logistics was organized by Acadian Ambulance operations management and fleet maintenance staff.

