Vandalism at Hope Recover Center leaves owner heartbroken

The Hope Recovery Center was a facility that was supposed to help recovering addicts find rehabilitation, it's building however has fallen victim to constant acts of vandalism.

According to Rayne Police, arrests were made in connection with unauthorized entry.

Minister Tim Cormier is one of the owners who has invested over a million dollars into the building. In a statment to KATC, he says:

"I am deeply greatful for the Rayne Police Department for there quick and professional response. They have been so kind to us. The vandalism has been heartbreaking and costly. It is a shame that the very same young men that need the building the most have destroyed it over time. I am totally exhausted. But,we will repair the building and hopefully find a buyer for it. I am praying for the young men that were arrested and hope they learn from this experience. Without accountability and consequences for bad behavior there is no motivation for change. If I see them again I hope we can establish a relationship of respect and honor. My prayers are with them and their families. Right now they will be facing the judgments of the court of law. God bless,Tim."

"You can't sell something that's broken if you do, you have to take a loss on it."

Melissa Trahan, the real estate broker of the building says having the property be a target is getting bad for business and morale.

"Usually property increases in value but unfortunately this one is decreasing because of the amount of vandalism and you put a million dollars on something you expect to see it return on your investment but this isn't the case," says Trahan.

Much has been against the opening of the rehab center. It was set to open in 2020 but the pandemic put a stop to that. Concerns were also raised around the neighborhood about having the center operate in residential area would do more harm then good.

KATC spoke with one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous, about her feelings towards the building and the acts of destruction happening right around the corner.

"I never felt concerned. I just I was excited that it was for people that could, you know, do better and you know, take care of people that were going through addiction. I think that's important," Anonymous source says.

"The heartbreak of the people who work so hard to get this to where it was. They spent over a million dollars to to make a nice recovery center for people who really needed it. They'd go in there and just tear it up," Trahan says.

