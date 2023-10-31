LSUE evacuated due to bomb threat

According to a spokesman for the Eunice Fire Department, LSUE has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

LSU Eunice has shut down its campus on Tuesday, October 31 following a bomb threat made this morning. All classes and business operations are closed for the remainder of the day as LSUE staff are asking all students, staff, and faculty to leave the campus.

LSU Eunice Police is currently working in conjunction with several local law enforcement agencies to secure the safety of the campus by canvassing all buildings on the LSUE grounds.

All Bengal Village residents are being asked to evacuate and will be notified when they can safely return.