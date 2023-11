Harold Beaugh, who served Church Point as Mayor for 25 years, has died.

Beaugh, 101, was mayor from 1974 until 1999. He also served the town as a council member from 1966 until he was elected mayor in 1974.

In honor of the former mayor, all flags in Church Point will be flown at at half-staff from Friday, November 30th until Friday, December 8th.