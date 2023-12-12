Duson Police Department partners with Waste Connections for annual bike giveaway

Waste Connections teamed up with the Duson Police Department for its annual bike build giveaway.

The company teams up with organizations across Lafayette Parish each year to give bikes to the less fortunate and foster children. This year, they began raising funds in August and were able to buy 200 bikes and helmets.

Operations Manager Jacob Jureczki says he enjoys giving back to the community and bringing joy to kids faces.

In years past, the partnership between Duson Police and Waste Connections have distributed over 100 bicycles. This year, 31 bicycles are being provided for distribution in the community ahead of Christmas.