Rayne Police have arrested a Duson man in connection with "multiple" recent shootings.

Taylor Vontae Wheeler, 24, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers say Wheeler is accused of "involvement in multiple recent shooting incidents" in Rayne.

His bond has been set at $250,000 for the attempted murder charge and $50,000 for the gun charge, records show.