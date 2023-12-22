Crowley native uses drone to clean church

TJ Ohlenforst, owner of Prestige Restoration Services, had a creative idea to have the St. Michael Catholic Church cleaned.

That's when he subcontracted Mav Werkz, LLC out of Lake Charles who used their drone to help clean the church from above.

For TJ this was not just a regular job, it meant much more for him being a Crowley native.

"I've been around this church my entire life," Ohlenforst said. "It's more than just a regular job that we would go out in Acadiana. This was home town so this one means a lot more."

