ARE YOU GOING? International Rice Festival Returns

CROWLEY, La. — The 86th Annual International Rice Festival is back in Downtown Crowley starting Thursday night through Sunday.

There and for free admission, you can enjoy a full-scale carnival, live and local music, and dozens of local food vendors right there in the Rice Capital.

Carnival bracelets are available for purchase each day, as well as a 4-day ride pass which will be on sale for $54 dollars until 5 p.m. Thursday. Otherwise, daily carnival bracelets are $30 per person, except on Sunday when they are $25.

To help keep the community safe, city officials say adults over the age of 21 looking to enjoy alcoholic beverages must buy a wristband to mark themselves of age. Those will be three dollars at the drink tents.

For more information on the music lineup each night, along with bracelet costs and more, you can visit the official International Rice Festival website.

