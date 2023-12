ACADIA PARISH, La. — According to the Crowley Post-Signal, the Acadia Parish Police Jury has unanimously approved a motion to grant a permit to build a second solar farm in the parish.

The proposed solar farm would be located along Louisiana Highway 91, near Iota, as well as in areas along the east and west sides of the roadway, the newspaper reports.

The projected size of the new farm is about 2,700 acres, engineers say.

