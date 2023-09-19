Mowata solar farm one step closer to reality

A solar facility planned for Acadia Parish is another step closer to reality.

At their regular September meeting, the Police Jury conditionally approved a permit application from lightsource bp to construct a solar farm in Mowata. The farm would convert energy from the sun into electricity.

A spokesperson for the Police Jury said jurors approved the application for the farm, pending some revisions recommended by an engineer hired by the parish to review it. Once those revisions are complete, the application will be approved.

Also at the meeting, jurors voted to make some revisions to the parish solar farm ordinance. As the permitting process has proceeded the parish has found some things that need to be tweaked in the ordinance, so those changes were approved and the ordinance is being revised now, the spokesperson said.

The company bills the project as a positive for the parish, promising 250 to 350 jobs created during peak construction and an annual investment of more than $6 million to maintain the farm and property around it.

"We are planning to build, own and operate the privately funded $237 million clean energy project that will deliver electricity into the local grid, helping with Louisiana’s energy independence and energy security," the company's website states.

