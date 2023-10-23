Acadia Parish officials opt out of burn ban

Effective Monday, October 23, the Acadia Parish Police Jury has opted out of the August 25th Modified Statewide Burn Ban that was effective September 29, 2023. Residents are being reminded that dry conditions continue in some parts of the parish and are being asked to not leave any fire unattended.

The parish will continue to monitor the situation and if needed, will reinstate the burn ban in the parish if needed. Please reach out to your local fire department with any questions about safe burning practices.