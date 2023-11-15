A local convenience store sets up donation drive after family loses 4-year-old in fatal fire

Acadia Parish, LA- A team of co-workers at the Kwik Stop in Church Point rallied with the community to help a mother and her family in need after losing everything and their four-year-old daughter in a fatal house fire.

" She was just the brightest little star; she had a lot of personality, but she was very quiet," said best friend Kelly LaVergne.

It's a sad shift for LaVergne at the Kwik stop in Church Point.

"She was excited to start school," said LaVergne

She remembers Aaliyah Lewis, the four-year-old killed in the fatal house fire last Sunday. She was two weeks shy of her 5th birthday.

" The world is really different without her in it, and many people can feel that," said LaVergne.

Aaliyah's mother and LaVernge have a special bond. They are not just co-workers but best friends.

"You know, we just connect because we are the same age, and we feel like the same person," said LaVergne

It's a bond strong enough to bring the community together during orders to help the family recover.

LaVergne and her team collected donations, including clothes, household items, and more.

Donation buckets were even placed inside the store to collect extra change.

" She doesn't need to worry about money or clothes or anything except getting better because we got her; people got you, girl, you do not realize yet, but people have clothes for you; they have money for you," said LaVergne

Benoit's Storage will also donate a unit to the family so donors can drop off used or new furniture; this community is dedicated to leaving no one behind.

"We are just trying to rally around her and show her that we love her; Kwik Stop; we are like a family over here-- when one person hurts, we all hurt," said LaVergne

The Kwik Stop is one of many lending a helping hand.

" It's a tragedy and its unfortunate," said Meche

Titus Meche, a close friend of the family who witnessed the fire, will host a benefit dinner at the Church Point Depot located at 741 S. Main St. in Church Point on Saturday starting at 7:00 am.

" I ask that anyone who can do anything for this family come out and support," said Meche

For now, it's a community effort working non-stop to make a family whole again, but LaVernge hopes they can get some extra help from above.

"I just want to tell her to watch over us. She is the most beautiful angel in heaven right now to watch over her mom and dad," said LaVernge

If you want to donate, the Kwik Stop is located at 8816 Church Point Hwy.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to raise money for the family. You can access the link here.

Another gofund me account for funeral expenses can be found here.

