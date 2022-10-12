Watch Now
AcA announces new grants to support creative projects across all eight parishes

Posted at 6:07 PM, Oct 12, 2022
Eighteen nonprofit arts organizations from across Acadiana received funding for creative community projects from a new round of grants from the Acadiana Center for the Arts and the Louisiana Division of the arts totaling $96, 242.

Funded projects will include festivals, performances and exhibitions across the eight-parish region.

Projects are selected through a third-party grant panel that scores grant applications versus the published guidelines and recommends funding back to the AcA.

Pictured L-R: Sam Oliver, Executive Director, AcA; Brandon Ballengée, Atelier de la Nature; Gwen Richard, Community Development Director, AcA; Lorraine Shelton-Gaines, Louisiana Folk Roots Board Member; Erica Fox, True Friends Society of Lafayette; Martha Garner, Festival of Words; Claire Henandez & Rebecca Oyer, Art for Life Program; Julie Bordelon, Southern Screen; Sarah Roy, AcA Board Member; Kaleigh Lay, Iberia Cultural Resources Association; Lisa Godeaux, Evangeline Parish Library; Karen LeBlanc, City of Franklin; Suzy Lemoine, Evangeline Parish Library; Megan Constantin, KRVS; Phyllis Griffard, Louisiana Cinematic Works; Andre Juneau, Louisiana Crafts Guild; Clare Cook, Basin Arts; George Marks, NUNU; Luis Mora, ACLA; Taylor Davis, AcA Board Member; Ronnie Daigle, AcA Board Chair.


AcA Executive Director Samuel Oliver said, “These projects help build the vibrancy and vitality of our region by bringing positive attention to the places and creative people that make Acadiana unique. Our board and staff are thrilled to be able to support these incredible, creative projects happening in our community.”

