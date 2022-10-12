AcA announces new grants to support creative projects across all eight parishes

Eighteen nonprofit arts organizations from across Acadiana received funding for creative community projects from a new round of grants from the Acadiana Center for the Arts and the Louisiana Division of the arts totaling $96, 242.

Funded projects will include festivals, performances and exhibitions across the eight-parish region.

Projects are selected through a third-party grant panel that scores grant applications versus the published guidelines and recommends funding back to the AcA.



AcA Executive Director Samuel Oliver said, “These projects help build the vibrancy and vitality of our region by bringing positive attention to the places and creative people that make Acadiana unique. Our board and staff are thrilled to be able to support these incredible, creative projects happening in our community.”