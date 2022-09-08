2022 Festival of Words Youth Writing Competition details announced

Official announced details on the 2022 Festival of Words Youth Writing Competition.

The competition is open to all Acadiana area students, grades 3-12. This year, the competition features four submission categories: poetry, fiction, multimedia (new), and advertisement (new). Students can submit one entry per category through a supervising teacher.

Submissions are due Monday, October 17, 2022 by 11:55 p.m.

Writings will be submitted electronically to nwpacadiana@gmail.com by teacher facilitators and will require parental permission.

Winners will be announced the following week and will receive a medal and anthology ,given to them at the festival or sent to the facilitator/teacher's school to give to the student and they'll be invited to read their winning piece on Saturday, November 5 at the Festival of Words.

For more information contact Dr. H. Michelle Kreamer, Writing Competition Coordinator for Festival of Words Student Creative Writing Contest at hmkreamer@lousiana.edu.

