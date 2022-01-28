200 pounds of rainbow trout to be stocked at Girard Park and Fabacher Ponds

On Thursday, February 3, rainbow trout will be stocked at the Girard Park Pond and Fabacher Pond at Southside Regional Park.

The stocking is part of the LDWF's program Get Out and Fish!

"Rainbow Trout are finally arriving to a park near you. We love providing Louisiana anglers with this special opportunity to catch a fish not native to our waters," LDWF says.

Ponds are stocked twice a year to provide easy access to fishing in communities. LDWF will stock each pond with 200 pounds of trout.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department partners with LDWF to continually stock the pond with a variety of fish, they say.

Ages 16 and older must have a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in Louisiana public waters. Licenses can be purchased here.

Trout, they say, are stocked mid-January to early February, pending a decrease in water temperatures. Channel catfish are stocked in spring and fall each year.

LDWF

LDWF suggests fishing for rainbow trout with a light line and small hook. There is a daily limit on rainbow trout of five fish per person.

More tips can be found on their website

For more information on the Get Out and Fish! program, click here

