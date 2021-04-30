Applications open May 1 for Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Grants

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area (ANHA) opens the application period for the Competitive Grants Program starting Saturday, May 1, 2021. This grant aims to fund projects or events related to the cultural heritage or recreational and natural resources within the heritage area. The deadline to apply is Monday, May 31, 2021.

“The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area is a model of authenticity in heritage development and ecotourism, a truly fascinating and ‘foreign’ place here in the middle of the U.S.,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “The goal of the grant program is to help in the expansion of economic opportunities attracting more visitors to Louisiana to experience our unique culture.”

“The mission of the ANHA is to support and enhance understanding of the unique cultural heritage resources in the region. The most effective way we can do that is by supporting the people and places who spend their lives carrying on our traditions, enhancing our culture, and making the place we call home more livable every single day. Our grant program aims to do just that by providing the funding where the hard work happens in each of our 14 parishes,” said Justin Lemoine, Executive Director of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.

The ANHA Competitive Grants Program is a reimbursable grant that funds projects related to heritage interpretation, cultural events, and recreation and natural resource improvements. ANHA will present the applications to a review panel for selection. Grants will be awarded based on eligibility criteria and project location and impact to adequately serve the entirety of the heritage area.

Eligibility for the ANHA Competitive Grant includes:

The organization or project must take place within the boundaries of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area;

Eligible applicants include nonprofits and 501(c)3s, municipalities, libraries, universities, and certain events;

Ineligible applicants include advocacy or lobbying groups, singular artists, and private individuals.

To apply, applicants must create a free account on the online grant platform Submittable . Once an applicant creates an account, application and guidelines may be accessed through the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development Grant applications manager . Visit the AHNA Grants web page for more information and resources [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] .

