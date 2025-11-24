Applications open for 2025 Youth Hunter of the Year award

Louisiana families with young hunters can now apply for the 2025 Youth Hunter of the Year award.

The program highlights two young people each year — one boy and one girl — who show strong interest and enthusiasm for hunting. To be eligible, applicants must live in Louisiana, be 15 or younger at the time of the hunt and take part in a hunt sometime in 2025.

The application includes a short story written by the hunter about their experience and at least one photo from the hunt. Organizers say they want to hear what the day was like, what the young hunter learned, and why the moment was meaningful to them.

Two winners will be recognized next spring and will receive a plaque and a gift card. Everyone who applies will also be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.

More information, including the application form and full eligibility requirements, can be found by cllcking here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel