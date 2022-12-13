Another run-off possible for Turkey Creek

TURKEY CREEK, L.a. — Turkey Creek voters can expect to find themselves hitting the polls once more come January 14th, according to Evangeline Clerk of Court, Randy Deshotel.

This comes after an unusual outcome in Saturday's run-off mayoral election in the village, which resulted in a 50/50 tied vote between Republican candidates Bert Campbell and Vicki Chaddrick. This tie meant votes had to be recounted Monday.

"As long as I've been clerk, it has never happened before," said Deshotel, who's held the position for 11 years. "We are going to be opening the voting machines tomorrow, the votes should remain the same, and then if that is the case, there will be a run-off election January the 14th."

With only one precinct, the village of Turkey Creek had a voter turnout of 70.8% with a total of 218 votes split down the middle between Campbell and Chaddrick, according to the Secretary of State's website.

KATC reached out to both candidates for comment, and while Campbell decided not to talk, Chaddrick said this about the race for mayor now:

"No matter what the outcome is, I'm still here, my heart is still here, I still love where I live, and I still plan to be completely involved."

