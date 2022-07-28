Another round of storms expected Friday; rain chances a tad lower this weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS FRIDAY: LOWER 90S

The daily scattering of showers and storms continue!

Leftover showers will end this evening as skies fair out late.

Be on the lookout for another beautiful sunset out there!

Expect another round of showers and storms Friday.

Next two days Graf model

Rain chances will sit at a healthy 60%.

As per usual this time of year, any one storm will have the capability to put down brief, heavy rainfall as well as quite a bit of lightning.

Once we lose daytime heating, activity will begin to diminish tomorrow evening.

This weekend will be hot and humid, but no real shocker there as it is the last weekend of July after all!

Scattered storms possible Saturday afternoon with your rain chances at 40%.

Rain chances will look to come down a bit Sunday as slightly drier air works in, so activity will be more isolated in nature.

Much of next week will be hot and humid with scattered downpours remaining in the mix.

But honestly, nothing really out of the ordinary as we round out the month of July and kick off August.

TROPICS:

Quiet in the Atlantic basin with no new developments expected at least through the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel