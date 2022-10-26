Another cool night ahead; plenty of sun Thursday, changes arrive Friday

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 40S/LOWER 50S
HIGHS THURSDAY: MID-UPPER 70S
DISCUSSION
Well, it certainly was a beautiful day in Acadiana that featured sunny skies and mild temperatures.
It'll be another cool night ahead as lows drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s under clear skies.
The nice weather will continue tomorrow as we see plentiful sunshine.
Plan on highs to reach the mid-upper 70s.
By Friday, an upper-level disturbance will be traversing the area helping to generate a pretty good chance of rainfall.
Timing continues to be late Friday afternoon going into Friday evening/night... So keep that in mind for any of your Friday evening plans.
Too early to tell on whether there will be a severe weather threat, but there could be a few hefty downpours lurking around, especially for southeastern Acadiana.
We'll keep you updated in the days ahead.
Outside of a few leftover showers early Saturday morning, we will dry out as skies remain mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon.
Highs will settle into the lower 70s this weekend...
Have a good one!
