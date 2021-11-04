Animal rescue group holds fundraiser

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana Humane Society is hosting their first Blaze Pizza fundraiser in 2021, today, to support their animal rescue efforts.

Join volunteers at Blaze Pizza in Lafayette , show the flyer (posted here) at their table, let them know you are there for Acadiana Humane Society Fundraiser, and a percentage of your purchase at Blaze Pizza will contribute to the cause.

AHS will be at Blaze Pizza at 111 Meadow Farm Dr.,Unit 100, in Lafayette. until 8 P.M.

The volunteer organization does more than just animal rescue, they say. In addition to the animal programs, they offer other free services to help people in the community, too. Click here for their "mewsletter" to learn more and if you can't make it to this event, you can also donate other ways at acadianahumane.org/catblogger/#donate or contact Acadiana Humane Society to find out how you can help by fostering or volunteering in other capacities.

To contact Acadiana Humane Society call 337-371-5477 or contact them by e-mail: ahspets@gmail.com.

