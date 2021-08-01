More tiki tubing rescues on the Amite River

More people were rescued in the Amite River on Saturday, according to WBRZ.

Earlier this month, another group of 15 tubers had to be rescued from the Amite River after tubing in unsafe water conditions.

Last week, a 52-year-old tuber drowned, prompting warnings from some officials to stay out of the water.

The Livingston Fire Department initially reported it was called to assist more than a dozen tubers in the river due to dangerous conditions on the water.

The department said eight people in total needed to be rescued after getting stranded in the waterway.

No one was seriously hurt, they say.

Officials said the people rescued had come from Tiki Tubing, a tubing business along the river in Livingston Parish.

Saturday's incident was the latest in a series of water rescues tied to the tubing service in recent weeks.

