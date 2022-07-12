Ami's grocery store in Lafayette is now open

Downtown Lafayette has a brand new grocery store.

Bradley Cruice and Rachel Brown, who formerly owned the Handy Stop, have now opened Ami's Grocery Store. It's located on the bottom floor of the Gordon Square Building at 603 Jefferson Street in Lafayette.

Ami's carries many of the same items that were available in the Handy Stop with additional health, deli, and grab and go options.

In an interview with KATC, Brown and Cruice stated that they were excited to be back in business with Ami's and look forward to being apart of the Downtown Lafayette community.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel