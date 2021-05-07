Grand jury indicts 4 ex-cops on federal civil rights charges in connection with George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death, accusing them of violating the Black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air.

Indictments unsealed Friday name Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.

Specifically, Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force.

All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care.

Chauvin was also charged in a second indictment, stemming from the arrest and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

Chauvin was convicted last month of second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death. He's set to be sentenced in June.

Lane, Kueng and Thao will stand trial in connection with Floyd's death later this summer. They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.