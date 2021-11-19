Alleged sexual assault incident occurred on Nicholls State campus, suspect arrested and banned

THIBODAUX — An alleged sexual assault occurred on Nicholls State University's campus this week, according to Director of Communications Jerad David, and The Times of Houma-Thibodaux.

Nicholls released the following in an email to students and staff:

The alleged suspect is in the custody of University Police, and there is no threat to the campus community. In keeping with policy, the university has banned the alleged suspect from campus pending investigation.

The university is working with the alleged victim to provide support services.

We expect our community to uphold the values of Nicholls State University. These types of actions are not condoned and will not be tolerated, the article states.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel