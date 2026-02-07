Aging Cajuns turn tailgates into tradition on opening day

LAFAYETTE, La.— The dirt was laid, the grass was set, and just a few feet from the field, a flag waved high above a tailgate that has become as much a part of Opening Day as first pitch.

They call themselves the Aging Cajuns.

“We don’t act our ages,” said Doreee Arceneaux, laughing.

The group men and women ranging from their early 60s to their 80s gathers before every Louisiana softball home game, posting up at the same block to tailgate, share food and celebrate the sport they love.

What started four years ago with just two people has grown into a 15-member crew. The youngest is 64. The oldest is 84.

“And then she shows up and says, ‘Can I join y’all?’” Arceneaux recalled. “Of course. And that’s how it started,” Arceneaux said while discussing the group’s beginnings.

Since then, the Aging Cajuns have grown into a welcoming community, inviting visiting family members and fans to eat, drink and enjoy the day with them.

“We’ve been growing and getting better,” said Bill Young. “Everybody brings food. We invite the visiting families to come eat and drink with us. We just like to have a good time.”

But beyond the tailgates and laughter, the group also honors those who helped build the tradition.

Two chairs sit empty but are never forgotten one for Pat McKal and one for LP Ladey. Their drinks are still placed there every game, a quiet tribute to friends who remain part of the crew in spirit.

“We’ll have them here every game,” Arceneaux said.

For the Aging Cajuns, game days are about more than softball. They’re about memories, stories and showing up for the team and for each other.

