After Tuesday's stormy weather, smooth forecast ahead

Tuesday brought it a round of rough weather as an energetic front pushed itself across the area sparking showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Despite how active Tuesday was, however, the rest of the week is looking equally as quiet with beautiful weather through out south Louisiana.

A major cool down is on the way and temperatures Tuesday night will drop dramatically down into the upper 40s, with gusty winds turning from the west.

It'll take a little bit for the clouds to clear but by Wednesday morning we'll see the sky cleared out, and from there plenty of sunshine to last through the rest of the week.

We will see temperatures remain cool for Wednesday with highs likely staying in the upper 60s, although with gusty winds it will likely feel a little chillier.

Winds will stay gusty through the middle of the week with gusts that push 20-25 mph and coming out of the north west.

The rest of the week looks very nice, with highs in the low 70s day in and day out with plenty of sunshine.

The long range forecast remains quiet with nothing pending coming down the line, and a quiet stretch of days with cooler weather ahead.

