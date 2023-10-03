After a brutal summer, fall is finally right around the corner

Another quiet, hot day is in store for Tuesday with highs once again expected to get into the 90s.

There's officially an end in sight though to the extreme, record breaking heat we've had to suffer through since early June.

While the middle of the week will remain quiet a cold front is going to be pushing through the area at the end of the week bringing the coolest temperatures we've had in months.

Moisture will start to build up ahead of the fronts arrival so look for a gradual increase in cloud cover over the next several days.

A few showers will get going Thursday afternoon but a bulk of the wet weather will swing across early Friday morning.

Clouds will linger through most of the day Friday and even Saturday but the cooler air will be moving in fairly quickly.

Highs on Saturday look to sit in the 70s and lows through the weekend and into next week are all expected to be in the 50s.

Even through most of next week temperatures will be staying in the low 80s so it finally looks like after an absolutely brutal summer, fall has finally arrived.

